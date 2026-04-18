Why Trump ruled out seizing Iran's Kharg Island revealed

US President Donald Trump decided against a ground operation to seize Iran's Kharg Island due to the risk of heavy American casualties, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

A ground operation to seize Kharg Island was considered as part of the US campaign against Iran. Although advisers assured him of success, Trump was not convinced, believing that US troops would be easy targets and would suffer "unacceptably heavy losses" in a ground assault, the source said.

Kharg Island is located in the Persian Gulf near Bushehr in southern Iran. The small island serves as a vital hub through which up to 90% of Iran's oil exports are shipped.