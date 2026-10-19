Witkoff plans to meet with Putin - report

U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The U.S. envoy hopes to visit Russia after attending the negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Oslo.

"Witkoff is set to travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin," a source said.

But according to Axios, talks between Witkoff and Putin may take place later.

According to the Ukrainian sources, Witkoff is currently flying to Oslo for a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday.