World's oldest shipwreck found off coast of Turkey

Archaeologists working off the coast of Turkey have found a shipwreck dating back around 4,700 years, making it the oldest in the world.

A number of ancient storage vessels known as amphorae were recovered during excavations at the wreck, which was found at a depth of around 30 meters near Kekova Island off the coast of southern Turkey, according to the country’s culture ministry.

The amphorae date from 4,400-4,700 years ago and provide new information on maritime history, the daily lives of mariners and trade connections at the time.

The vessels are thought to mainly have been used for transporting olive oil or wine. However, one amphora features a distinctive set of marks and two holes in its body, which suggest it could have been used to make cheese or butter.

Researchers said the presence of this amphora may mean that sailors took goats with them on their voyages, using their milk to make dairy products.

Researchers believe the ship may have been traveling from the Levantine coast, which runs from Turkey in the north to Egypt in the south, to Troy or Crete when it was wrecked.