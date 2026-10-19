Zangilan сelebrates City Day today

The city of Zangilan, located in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, is celebrating City Day today. An extensive program of events has been prepared for the occasion.

City Day is being celebrated in Zangilan today, with organizers preparing an engaging program.

The first event in the series was the Zangilan Pilaf Festival, where visitors could sample various traditional types of pilaf. Everyone was welcome to try them.

Guests were also introduced to the arts of carpet weaving and reed weaving.

A photo exhibition, organized by the Union of Photographers of Azerbaijan, showcased Zangilan’s past, its natural landscape, and its modern life.

A special program was prepared for children, including an exhibition of drawings and crafts, face painting, and painting workshops.