Azerbaijan to develop tourism industry

22 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tourism makes a significant contribution to long-term resilience, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said.

“Tourism is one of the priority areas of the country’s non-oil sector. Our main goal is to popularize Azerbaijan as a tourist destination and achieve tourism development,” Fuad Naghiyev said.

The first meeting of higher education institutions specializing in tourism education within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) is being held in Baku.

The meeting is attended by official representatives of states and tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization.