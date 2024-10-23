Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Netanyahu

23 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah is responsible for the attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house, head of the organization's information service Mohammed Afif said.

"We take full and exclusive responsibility for the operation in Caesarea and the attack on the home of war criminal Netanyahu," Afif said.

On October 19, the drone was fired at Netanyahu's house near the city of Caesarea. The incident did not cause any casualties, while "the prime minister himself and his wife were not at home" at the time of the attack. Netanyahu accused "agents of Iran" of trying to kill him along with his wife during a drone attack.