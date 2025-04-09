9 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

The Indian Foreign Ministry announced that Narendra Modi has received an invitation to the Victory Parade. Earlier, the President of Brazil confirmed his participation.

The press secretary of the Indian Foreign Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation to the Victory Parade in Moscow.

The official representative of the Indian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the participation of the head of the Union Cabinet of Ministers in the Victory Day celebrations will be announced later.

Earlier, during recent talks with the head of Chinese diplomacy, Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed hope for a May visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.