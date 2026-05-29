Putin completes state visit to Kazakhstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has completed his state visit to Kazakhstan, according to the Kazakh leader’s press service.

The Russian leader was seen off at Astana’s airport by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Putin said he was satisfied with the results of his visit to Kazakhstan.

"We have a record trade turnover - it exceeds $20 billion and has good upward trends," Putin said.

All the objectives of the state visit to Kazakhstan have been attained, the Russian leader added.

Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit on May 27.