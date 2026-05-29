Russia steps up electricity imports from Azerbaijan

In the first three months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 32.068 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity to Russia, according to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee. Imports increased by more than 20% in volume terms and by almost 49% in value terms.

Russia’s purchases of Azerbaijani electricity increased markedly at the start of this year: an increase by 5.4 GWh (or 20.4%) to $1.589 million (by 48.9%).

First-quarter trade also flowed in the opposite direction: Azerbaijan imported 18.568 GWh of electricity from Russia for $722,000. In value terms these deliveries were up 6.3%, while the volume contracted by 14.2%.

In January-March 2026, Azerbaijan supplied electricity to three countries: Russia, Georgia and Iran. Total exports stood at 96.772 GWh, worth $5.098 million. Azerbaijan’s overall electricity exports, however, fell sharply early in the year - by 78% in volume and 79% in value compared with the first quarter of 2025.

By contrast, Azerbaijan’s electricity imports from these three countries increased. They totalled 32.472 GWh, 8.1% higher than in the first quarter of last year, at a cost of $1.354 million - more than 45% above the year‑earlier figure.