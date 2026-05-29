Bessent says we'll see on potential Iran sanctions relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the U.S. administration could remove some sanctions on Iran depending on how matters proceed in the current standoff with Tehran.

Asked whether the U.S. would keep its financial and economic embargo on Iran going, Bessent said “we’ll see.”

“Anything that’s taken off will be taken off slowly,” Bessent said.

There will be “milestones that the Iranian regime would have to meet,” as part of any deal that includes sanctions relief, he added. He also said that the administration could ramp up sanctions if a deal isn’t imminent.