Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran names conditions for peace deal with US

Iran names conditions for peace deal with US
© Photo: IRNA

Iran's final agreement with the United States depends on Washington abandoning excessive demands and contradictory actions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, citing the country's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi following his phone talk with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

"Explaining the situation around the diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, the minister noted that reaching a final agreement depends on the US' ending its excessive demands and abandoning contradictory positions," Araghchi said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that key issues concerning Iran's nuclear program and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz had not yet been resolved, although Washington and Tehran had already reached an agreement on other, less important points.

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