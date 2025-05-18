US wants Iran to drop nuclear ambitions

18 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran must abandon its nuclear ambitions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. At the same time, President Trump wants Iran to be a prosperous country.

The US wants Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions, and is ready to secure this by peaceful means, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a conversation with journalists, who asked him whether Washington requires Tehran to abandon uranium enrichment at any level.

“If you can enrich uranium at any level, then you are essentially able to enrich it very quickly to weapons grade. That is the essence, and that was the problem with the deal concluded by the 44th US President, Barack Obama,”

- Marco Rubio said.

He emphasized that the goal of concluding the new deal is that Iran should not have the ability to create nuclear weapons.