China may open household appliance plant in Azerbaijan

7 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chinese Youkai company may open a plant in Azerbaijan, the head of the company Huang Ping said on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference.

"China and Azerbaijan have very good relations. Therefore, we hope to establish deeper cooperation with Azerbaijani partners. If business opportunities arise, we want to build a factory in Azerbaijan and provide more high-quality household cleaning products to the Azerbaijani people," Ping said.

According to him, the Youkai company produces high-quality household cleaning products. For example, we produce laundry detergents, kitchen cleaners, and floor cleaning products.

Ping added that the company attaches great importance to research and development and are focused on innovation.