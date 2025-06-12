Nikol Pashinyan wishes Russians prosperity

12 Jun. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent congratulatory messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Russia Day.

The PM also congratulated the entire Russian people on the national holiday.

"In recent Russian history, the holiday has been a symbol of the continuity of generations. On this day, the Russian people celebrate the anniversary of the country’s sovereignty and the start of a new stage in Russia’s history," Nikol Pashinyan said.

He expressed confidence that Armenia-Russia ties will develop and strengthen through joint efforts to benefit both countries’ people.

Pashinyan extended best wishes to Putin and wished prosperity to the friendly people of Russia.

In a separate letter, congratulating Mishustin, the Armenian PM said that the consistent multi-level cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Russia will continue to develop in a targeted way, contributing to the implementation of mutually beneficial projects and the effective use of the economic potential of both states.