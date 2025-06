14 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel attacked various targets in Iran overnight, including an oil refinery in Tabriz and ballistic missile launchers.

Iranian media reported that Israel conducted strikes on ballistic missile launchers near the city of Asadabad in Hamadan province, two people were killed.

In addition, Israel struck the territory of an oil refinery in Tabriz. Explosions were also reported early Saturday in the Iranian cities of Kermanshah and Khorramabad, according to Mehr.