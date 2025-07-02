Türkiye stresses importance of Zangezur corridor

2 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye attaches great importance to the Zangezur corridor project, first vice-president of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TOBB) Ali Kopuz said at the business forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Shusha.

“With the implementation of this project, an east-west corridor will be put into operation, which will be used by everyone,” Ali Kopuz said.

According to him, Azerbaijan, whose economy is rapidly developing, offers wide business opportunities.

Speaking about the challenges facing the ECO, the TOBB first vice-president noted there are problems with logistics in the region.