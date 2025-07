2 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received Indian Ambassador to Yerevan Nilakshi Sakha Sinha, the press service of the Armenian ministry reported.

They discussed issues related to cooperation between Yerevan and New Delhi in the defense sector, as well as regional and international security.

Let us recall that in July, Armenia is expected to receive the second batch of Akash anti-aircraft missile systems from India. The contract is worth about $700 million.