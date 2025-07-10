International travelers begin visit to liberated regions of Azerbaijan

10 Jul. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation from the international travel club Most Traveled People (MTP) has arrived in Azerbaijan's Shusha as part of their visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur.

Today, international travelers began their visit with a first stop in Fuzuli.

The guests toured Fuzuli International Airport and were briefed on the destruction caused in the region during the period of Armenian occupation. They were also presented with information about the progress of reconstruction and development efforts, AzerTAc reported.

The group of travelers from 15 countries is led by MTP founder Charles Veley.

Over the course of three days, the delegation plans to travel along the route: Fuzuli - Khojavend - Shusha - Khankendi - Khojaly - Aghdam - Kalbajar - Lachin - Zangilan - Jabrayil.

The purpose of the visit is to showcase the large-scale reconstruction taking place.