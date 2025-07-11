Media: Armenia procures drones from China

11 Jul. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is purchasing Chinese reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to Intelligence Online reports.

The procurement process is being overseen by the National Security Service of the Republic, with UAVs supplied by the Chinese company DJI.

According to reports, drones will be used for border monitoring in Armenia.

This development follows last September's meeting of Armenian and Chinese Defense Ministers in China, where both parties affirmed plans to further develop ties, including high-level contacts between their armed forces.