Baku and Beijing to cooperate in civil aviation

11 Jul. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Elmin Mammadov, met with Deputy Director General of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Han Jun.

According to the ministry's press service, representatives of Baku and Beijing discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

Mammadov and Han Jun emphasized the importance of cooperation in the development of air traffic, participation in inspections, exchange of experience and development of civil aviation infrastructure.

Following the talks, the parties signed an agreement on cooperation in various areas of civil aviation, including the development of air traffic, infrastructure and security.