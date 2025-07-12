Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discuss PKK disarmament

12 Jul. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The disarmament of the PKK, which began yesterday, became the topic of an official telephone conversation between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of ending the PKK’s terrorist activity for the entire region.

This evening, at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, telephone conversations took place between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The topic of the presidential conversation was the beginning of the disarmament of the PKK (listed as a terrorist organization in Türkiye).

According to the press service of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev congratulated Erdoğan and the entire Turkish people on the PKK’s decision to self-liquidate and voluntarily disarm. He noted that the political course implemented under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and aimed at ensuring national unity and solidarity in the republic made it possible to achieve such a significant goal for Türkiye and the region.