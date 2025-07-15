U.S. President announces possible tariffs against Russia and its trading partners

U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington intends to set import tariffs of about 100% in respect of Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not agree on settlement in Ukraine within fifty days.
According to him, the new U.S. sanction package of imposing 500% trade tariffs on Russia and its partners does not have sense.
"I mean, the 500 [%] is, you know, sort of meaningless after a while, because at a certain point it doesn't matter. 100 [%] is going to serve the same function," Trump said.