French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, reaffirming France’s backing of Baku-Yerevan peace efforts.

"I am pleased to welcome Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Paris. I reaffirmed France’s support for his brave efforts to establish peace with Azerbaijan. The swift signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan could open a new chapter for all peoples and countries in the region and beyond," Emmanuel Macron said.