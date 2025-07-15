Kremlin finds Trump’s latest remarks serious

15 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent statement.

He noted the latest statements from the U.S. president are very serious, something in them concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin personally.

"We will certainly need time to analyze the rhetoric from Washington," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the Russian President will comment on what Trump said about him on Monday if he considers it warranted.

Peskov also noted that Russia still hasn’t received any proposals from Ukraine about a timeframe for the next round of talks, but Moscow remains open to negotiations.

Earlier, the U.S. president said that Washington would impose import tariffs of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners in case Washington and Moscow failed to reach agreements on resolving the Ukraine conflict in 50 days.