18 Jul. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas and Israel have received a new ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip from international mediators, Axios reported.

The updated proposal, presented jointly by Qatar, Egypt, and the USA, includes concessions from Israel, which could facilitate a quick conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave, according to Axios.

In addition to this, the parties have managed to overcome some differences in recent days as part of consultations in Qatar.