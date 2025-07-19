Turkish President speaks out for unity of Syria

19 Jul. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Türkiye would never allow the fragmentation of Syria.

"We did not consent to fragmentation of Syria yesterday, and we will certainly not consent to it today or tomorrow. Those who rely on Israel will sooner or later realize they have made a major miscalculation," Erdogan said.

According to him, Israel has been using Druze as an excuse to move its banditry into Syria.

The Turkish leader stressed that a stable Syria will generate stability for all neighboring countries, Anadolu reported.

“We are closely monitoring all developments in Syria, maintaining communication with our counterparts, and will continue to do so,” Erdogan said.

Türkiye's fundamental policy is to preserve the territorial integrity, national unity, unitary structure, and multicultural identity of Syria, he noted.

"Through our honorable foreign policy, peace efforts, and diplomatic engagements, Türkiye stands on the side of peace," Erdogan said.

Turkey does not infringe on anyone's rights, laws, or sovereignty; we only want peace, Erdogan stressed.