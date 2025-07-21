Vladimir Putin receives Ali Khamenei's "right hand" in Kremlin

21 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin received visiting senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ali Larijani, in the Kremlin, the Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin received in the Kremlin Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, on behalf of the Iranian leadership, the senior Iranian official shared the assessments of the current escalation in the Middle East and the situation around the Iranian nuclear program.

On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. On June 22, U.S. jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict.