Ulyanov and Grossi discuss Iran

22 Jul. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, held talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. Mikhail Ulyanov himself reported this on his social media pages.

He emphasized that he met with the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi on Tuesday and discussed issues related to Ukraine and Iran.

"Met today with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mr. Rafael Grossi, to discuss a number of issues related to Ukraine and Iran",

the Permanent Representative of Russia reported.