Pezeshkian open to dialogue with opposition

22 Jul. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

President Masoud Pezeshkian announced his administration's readiness for constructive dialogue with political opposition forces.

"Today, we are prepared to engage in dialogue with the opposition on equal terms, because solving the country's problems requires conversation, not confrontation",

Masoud Pezeshkian said.

The President explained that his government prioritizes dialogue, having inherited numerous challenges including the lack of water.

The announcement follows recent appeals from 180 Iranian public and political figures urging the President to implement substantial reforms in the country.