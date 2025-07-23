Alexander Grushko meets with Turkish ambassador to Moscow

23 Jul. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko met with Turkish Ambassador to Russia Tanju Bilgic, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports. The diplomats exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues.

The diplomats discussed the current situation in relations between Moscow and Ankara. Among other things, they discussed the progress of joint Russian-Turkish strategic projects in various areas, including energy field.