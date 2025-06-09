Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs discuss cooperation issues

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan on July 25, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministers discussed issues stemming from the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, cooperation within regional and international organizations, and the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, AZERTAC reported.

Bayramov provided a detailed update on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, including various aspects of the peace agreement, the current state of negotiations, prospects, as well as obstacles impeding progress and the efforts being made to overcome them.

The sides also reviewed current regional and global security concerns, as well as other topics of mutual interest.