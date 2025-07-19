Qatar and Egypt continue mediation efforts for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Egypt and Qatar pledged to continue mediation efforts for a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, the Egyptian and Qatari Foreign Ministries said.

"Egypt and Qatar are continuing their intensive mediation to reach an agreement that would put an end to the war," the statement reads.

The two countries said that some progress had been made in the latest round of intensive negotiations that started on July 6, noting that suspending negotiations for consultations before resuming the dialogue is a normal occurrence in the context of these complex talks.

On July 24, Israel recalled its negotiating team from Doha for consultations after receiving Hamas's response to the latest ceasefire proposal. A senior Hamas official said the group had been informed by the mediators that the Israeli delegation would return next week to continue the talks.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is considering new ways to release the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.