Humanitarian truce introduced in Gaza

Israeli media reports indicate a localized humanitarian truce is being observed in the Gaza Strip from 10:00 to 20:00 on July 27.

According to media reports, food and medicine have been transported to the Palestinian enclave from Egypt. The truce guarantees safe passage for humanitarian organizations, with secured delivery routes specifically established for aid distribution.

It is noted that the ceasefire will only be in effect in those areas where the Israeli army is not conducting operations - this is the southwestern region and the center of the enclave, as well as the city of Gaza