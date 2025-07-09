UAE to plant millions of mangrove trees

The United Arab Emirates has launched an initiative to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030.

The initiative aims to enhance the resilience of coastal ecosystems to climate change, increase carbon sequestration, and support biodiversity by creating a thriving habitat for marine life.

By mid-2025, over 30 million mangrove trees had already been planted through this programme, utilising innovative methods such as drone-assisted planting and tissue culture propagation techniques.

The Mangrove Propagation Programme is focused on developing biotech-based methods for cultivating high-quality mangrove seedlings capable of adapting to various coastal environments.

Additionally, the Drone Mangrove Planting Project employs artificial intelligence and unmanned aerial vehicles to efficiently and accurately disperse mangrove seeds in targeted areas, accelerating and scaling up afforestation efforts.

The UAE will further demonstrate its commitment by hosting the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Conservation Congress in October in Abu Dhabi, where mangrove conservation will be a central focus.