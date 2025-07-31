Armenia and U.S. to hold joint military drills

Armenia and the United States will hold joint military exercises in Armenia titled "Eagle Partner 2025", the Armenian Defence Ministry reported.

The military exercises will take place on August 12-20.

"In preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions, the Armenia-U.S. joint exercise "Eagle Partner 2025" will be held from 12 to 20 August in Armenia," the ministry said.

Servicemembers from the peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard participate in the exercise.

The exercise will focus on peacekeeping tasks and medical evacuation procedures.

"The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions, exchange best practices in control and tactical communication, and improve the readiness of the peacekeeping unit of the Armenian Armed Forces," the statement reads.

Units preparing for international peacekeeping operations regularly engage in similar joint military exercises and training with partner countries.