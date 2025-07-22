Russia and China discuss prospects for cooperation in nuclear energy

Russian and Chinese officials discussed bilateral nuclear energy cooperation during the 29th session of the Russian-Chinese subcommittee under the commission for the preparation of regular meetings of the heads of government of the two countries, Rosatom reported.

"The parties discussed the progress of the implementation of current projects, as well as the long-term agenda for cooperation in the field of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes",

the message reads.

Rosatom characterized the discussions as substantive, businesslike, and conducted in an atmosphere of mutual trust.

It should be noted that Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and the Chairman of China Atomic Energy Agency Shan Zhongde are co-chairs of the subcommittee.

The next meeting will take place in China next year.