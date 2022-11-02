Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan grants ferry service license for routes to Iran

Pakistan has granted its first-ever ferry service license to an international operator, Sea Keepers, for routes connecting Pakistan with Iran.

The approval followed a high-level meeting of the licensing committee.

Pakistan's Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry hailed the move as a "historic step," and emphasized the opportunity this license creates for boosting regional connectivity, religious tourism and economic activity via sea routes.

The new ferry service is expected to serve workers and tourists as well as pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq.

