Yerevan, Brussels discuss visa liberalization negotiations

Today, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia met with the head of the EU delegation to the country. A number of cooperation issues were discussed at the meeting, including the progress of visa regime negotiations.

On Wednesday, August 6, a meeting was held in Yerevan between Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and the head of the EU delegation to the country, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos. The relevant statement posted on the website of the Armenian government.

In particular, main issues on the cooperation agenda were discussed during the talks.

"During the meeting, issues of current interest on the cooperation agenda between Armenia and the EU were discussed, as well as the progress in implementing the agreements reached during Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan's visit to Brussels and Luxembourg on July 15-17 this year,”

– the government press service informed.