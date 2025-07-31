Iraqi oil exports to Turkey pipeline to resume this week

Iraq's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said he expected a resumption of Iraq's Kurdish oil exports via Turkey's Ceyhan pipeline shortly.

The minister said that oil exports through the Ceyhan pipeline will resume later on August 6-7 after a two-year hiatus, Iraqi state news agency INA reported.

According to him, an agreement had been concluded with the Kurdistan Regional Government to resume the oil exports via the pipeline.

"80,000 barrels per day will be exported via Turkey’s Ceyhan pipeline through SOMO," Abdel-Ghani said.

The Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has been offline since 2023.