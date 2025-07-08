Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on dialogue between Lavrov and Fidan

On Thursday, August 7, a telephone conversation took place between the Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, according to a message posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The central topic of the conversation was the Ukrainian settlement.

"The ministers discussed the current situation in the context of what is happening around Ukraine and agreed to maintain regular contacts",

the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Let us remind you that on July 23, the 3rd round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul.

