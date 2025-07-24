Syria and US talks begin in Jordan

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani began talks with the US Ambassador to Türkiye, Thomas Barrack, Al-Arabiya reports.

It is reported that the diplomats from Jordan, the US and Syria plan to discuss the situation in Syria in the context of post-war reconstruction, with participants seeking to establish guidelines for the restoration of the Arab Republic, while emphasizing the need to maintain the security and sovereignty of the state.

It should be noted that the US and Western countries began to actively lift sanctions on Damascus after the change of power in Syria at the end of 2024.