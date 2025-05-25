IDF downs another ballistic missile from Yemen

A ballistic missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen at Israel early Thursday morning was intercepted by air defenses, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The missile, which was detected shortly after 4 a.m., did not set off any warning sirens in Israel.

The military said no alerts were activated “according to protocol,” as the projectile was downed far from the country’s borders.

For its part, the Yemeni Houthi group said that it targeted Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, causing the halt of the air traffic at the airport.

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since Israeli forces resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.