U.S. temporarily eases certain sanctions on Russia

The U.S. Treasury Department temporarily lifted certain financial sanctions against Russia until August 20 to allow preparations ahead of a summit Friday between U.S. and Russian leaders in Alaska, NBC News reported.

According to the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the exemption concerns transactions that are “ordinarily incident and necessary to the attendance at or support of meetings" in Alaska between the U.S. and Russian governments.

It noted that the move does not allow the unblocking or release of any property frozen or restricted under the sanctions against Russia.

On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.