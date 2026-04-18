New city to be built in Iran's Hormozgan Province

Iran's southern Hormozgan Province will soon see the construction of a new city called Makran-e Markazi, designed to accommodate over 150,000 people, the country's state broadcaster has announced. The city will be built on the coast of the Persian Gulf.

"The Supreme Council of Urban Planning and Architecture of Iran has approved the feasibility study, location, and general provisions of the master plan for the new city of Makran-e Markazi in Hormozgan Province",

the statement read.

The city, which will focus on maritime economy and energy production, will be built near the settlements of Abkouhi and Kalirak, covering between 3,200 and 3,500 hectares with a projected population of 150,000 to 175,000, RIA Novosti reported.

Authorities plan to balance development and environmental preservation during construction, while also engaging the private sector to help develop the capabilities of future residents, the statement noted.