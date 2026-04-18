Anti-government rallies take place in Israel

Anti-government protests took place in several Israeli cities on Saturday evening, with demonstrators calling for early elections, N12 TV reported.

Rallies were held in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem, drawing hundreds of participants.

"Jerusalem District police were deployed to maintain public order during the demonstration at Paris Square in Jerusalem. One suspect in the fire was arrested",

the Israel Police Press Office said.

In Tel Aviv, protesters also called for the establishment of a government commission of inquiry into the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.