Fidan: Türkiye ready to host new round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Türkiye is ready to facilitate a Ukrainian settlement and once again provide a platform for a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated at a press conference closing the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

"Türkiye stands ready to contribute to advancing the peace process in Ukraine at all levels - both technical and at the leadership level. We are ready to provide a platform for negotiations, provide the necessary organizational support, and facilitate the creation of conditions for constructive dialogue between the parties",

Fidan said.

He recalled that talks had been held in Istanbul three times in 2025. According to Fidan, international interest in peace talks on Ukraine has declined amid the US and Israeli war against Iran.

The minister expressed confidence that "efforts to achieve peace must continue".