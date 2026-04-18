Iranian Armed Forces ready to resume hostilities at any moment - Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced in a televised address that the country's military is fully prepared to resume hostilities at any moment, citing a lack of trust in the USA and Israel.

"We do not trust our adversaries, and should they make a mistake, Iran will immediately resume hostilities. Our armed forces are fully prepared for this",

Ghalibaf said.

He added that Iran's adversaries "have extensive resources, but are making strategically incorrect decisions".

A ceasefire between the US and Iran is currently in effect until April 22. The first round of talks took place in Islamabad but yielded no results.