Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian Armed Forces ready to resume hostilities at any moment - Ghalibaf

Iranian Armed Forces ready to resume hostilities at any moment - Ghalibaf
© Photo: Boris Lutizade/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced in a televised address that the country's military is fully prepared to resume hostilities at any moment, citing a lack of trust in the USA and Israel.

"We do not trust our adversaries, and should they make a mistake, Iran will immediately resume hostilities. Our armed forces are fully prepared for this",

Ghalibaf said.

He added that Iran's adversaries "have extensive resources, but are making strategically incorrect decisions".

A ceasefire between the US and Iran is currently in effect until April 22. The first round of talks took place in Islamabad but yielded no results.

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