Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns Netanyahu’s words about 'Greater Israel'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has issued a strong condemnation of recent remarks made by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning his aspirations for realization of the "Greater Israel" concept.

Baghaei described the scheme as an unmistakable declaration of the regime’s intention to extend its occupation over independent nations, including Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

According to him, such ambitions represent a blatant breach of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of the international law.

Baghaei described the "Greater Israel" concept as "the diabolical idea".

Earlier, Netanyahu said he was fulfilling a "historic and spiritual mission" and agreed that he felt its connection to the concept of "Greater Israel" that advocate for the expansion of Israel’s territory.