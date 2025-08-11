Vestnik Kavkaza

Hamas to return half of Israeli hostages

Hamas has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire proposal with Israel that includes the return of half the hostages held in Gaza and Israel’s release of some Palestinian prisoners, Al-Qahira Al-Ikhbariya channel reported.

Egypt and Qatar have been mediating between the sides.

The Egyptian official source stated that the proposal accepted by Hamas included a suspension of Israeli military operations for 60 days and outlined a framework for a comprehensive deal to end the nearly two-year-old conflict.

The proposal also includes a temporary halt to military operations and the redeployment of Israeli forces to facilitate the entry of aid sufficient to meet the Gaza Strip's needs.

According to the sources, discussions on a comprehensive agreement or permanent ceasefire will begin immediately once the truce takes effect.

