Israel has no intention of ending war in region - Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' advisor Mahmoud al-Habbash said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deliberately prolonging the war in Gaza to avert the collapse of his political career.

According to him, a ceasefire wouldn’t just bring scrutiny over Israel's actions in Gaza - it could also drag Benjamin Netanyahu back into the corruption scandals still hanging over his head.

"I don't think Netanyahu wants a truce - he wants war. From his point of view, any pause or end to the war will only bring his departure from the political scene in Israel closer, because it will open the door to legal and judicial liability against him in many cases," al-Habbash said.

The advisor stressed that ending the war at any cost is a priority for the Palestinian leadership, which is trying to deprive Netanyahu of any justifications and pretexts for continuing aggression against the Palestinian people, RIA Novosti reported.

But with America’s full-throttle backing, Netanyahu feels emboldened to widen the battlefield - from Gaza to Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, even Syria, he warned.

"The current Israeli government believes only in expansion, war, and brute force,” al-Habbash said.

According to the advisor, only real international pressure can force Netanyahu into a ceasefire and a political track to defuse the conflict.